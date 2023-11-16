Nueva Ecija bus shooting: 2 passengers shot dead while in transit 

MANILA, Philippines — Two gunmen shot dead two passengers on a bus while in transit in the town of Carranglan, Nueva Ecija, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Carranglan Municipal Police Station.

Police said the bus was traveling through the mountainous part of Barangay Minuli when the two unidentified assailants suddenly approached the unnamed passengers seated in the front.

The assailants shot the victims four times in the head and neck for “no apparent reason” before getting off near a river in the Barangay Minuli around 12:50 p.m., as seen in a video that had gone viral on social media.

The bus driver immediately went to the Community Police Assistance Center (Compac) in Barangay Joson, Carranglan, and reported the incident.

Compac operatives immediately went to the area where the gunmen alighted from the bus.

READ MORE: Police officer, disguised as poseur buyer, killed during buy-bust in Cebu City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP