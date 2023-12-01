Christian Balunan and Reymart Tagacanao: Villamor Boxing Gym’s standouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG) in Mandaue City has more reason to celebrate following the success of two of their boxers, Christian Balunan and Reymart Tagacanao.

Last month, the Villamor Boxing Gym in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City celebrated its third anniversary.

It was quit a success story for the VBG as it started in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Paghuman nisirado ang ALA Boxing Gym, akong gi promise nga ipadayon nako ang legacy ni sir ALA (Antonio L. Aldeguer) nga ang mga bata mo train diri for free,” said Villamor during his guesting at CDN SportsTalk.

“Kung unsa akong nakab-ot karon, akong i share sa mga bata, diri ra sad ko nakahibaw. Nalipay ko kay naabot mi ug three years, more years in the future, nakahatag ko ug kaayuhan sa mga bata since nag start sila diri ug boxing, naa jud improvement.”

Villamor, who has been in the boxing industry for 35 years, revealed that his boxers have reaped success in the local boxing scene.

He produced numerous medalists in the Palarong Pambansa, CVIRAA, and other amateur boxing tournaments.

However, the biggest reward Villamor received from training youngsters in boxing for free was his two prized wards in Balunan and Tagacanao.

Balunan is Villamor’s first regional champion after the former knocked out Thai Aditep Maungchaoren last November 4 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Balunan bagged the WBO Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight title in the fight card promoted by the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions dubbed as “Kumong Bol-Anon 12”.

The 23-year-old Consolacion town native Balunan is undefeated in nine fights, and he has won five matches by knockouts.

“Si coach Edito, usa siya sa pinaka buotan nga taw akong nakaila. Dili siya klase nga coach nga i pressure ka pirmi, iyahang style tagaan ka niya ug advises sa life ug sa imong boxing career. Daghan mi nakuha ug nakat-unan sa iyaha,” said Balunan.

Meanwhile, Tagacanao, a budding knockout artist with a 7-0 (win-loss) record with six knockouts, was named “Boxer of the Night” in “Kumong Bol-Anon XIII” after scoring a last round knockout against battle-tested Jason Mopon in the undercard.

“Para nako, dili ra siya boxing coach, mura na nako siya ug amahan kay gi pa stay ko niya diri sa gym. Iyaha jud mi sultihan sa among mga sayup ug unsaon namo pag disiplina among kaugalingon,” Tagacanao revealed.

Villamor has more than a dozen prospects lined-up that will soon follow the footsteps of Balunan and Tagacanao with his free boxing training for youngsters in Mandaue City.

