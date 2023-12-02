Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City Grand Opening Marks a First in Cebu

On December 1, 2023, Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City proudly marked its grand opening in Mandaue City, a milestone as the inaugural Fairfield brand establishment in Cebu. The event resonated with a commitment to deliver an outstanding guest experience rooted in a long legacy of hospitality and warmth.

The grand opening was a true reflection of the hotel’s essence, promising an exceptional and memorable stay for every guest.

Drawing inspiration from J. Willard Marriott’s cherished vacation home, the Fairfield Farm, nestled in Virginia’s serene Blue Ridge Mountains, Fairfield embraces the essence of genuine hospitality. This inspiration shapes how Fairfield staff warmly welcome and attend to guests, ensuring an authentic and heartfelt experience.

Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City has already established itself as a beacon of seamless comfort and exceptional service. It stands testament to the brand’s dedication to simplicity and quality. Guests found themselves immersed in an environment that effortlessly combined comfort and sophistication, mirroring a sense of home even while away.

During the grand opening celebration, held on December 1, 2023, an enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting event took center stage. More than just a ceremonial start, it symbolized an open invitation to a distinct experience. The event radiated warmth and friendliness, marking the commencement of countless cherished moments for both locals and visitors.

The team at Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City extends heartfelt gratitude to all who joined in the meaningful event. The grand opening was a true reflection of Fairfield’s essence, promising an exceptional and memorable stay for every guest.

Stay updated with the latest news by following @fairfieldbymarriottmandaue on Facebook and Instagram or by visiting https://www.marriott.com/cebfm.

ADVERTORIAL