Former 4Ps child beneficiary makes it on list of licensure exam top scorers

MANILA, Philippines — One of the topnotchers of the November 2023 Licensure Examination for Midwives is a former “monitored child” under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

DSWD on Friday said Kim Kim Inde of Brooke’s Point, Palawan, placed ninth in the board exam, having reached a 90.6 % rating.

Inde graduated from the University of the Philippines School of Health and Sciences in Leyte.

He was among the 2,800 passers of the board exam.

DSWD noted that Inde is the latest addition to a batch of persons monitored by the department who topped the exam.

About 40 previous board top achievers used to be assisted by the government’s 4Ps program when they were children.

DSWD also said over 4,100 board passers were given help by the government as they were growing up.

A monitored child refers to a kid within the 4Ps’ beneficiary family whose conditions, such as health and education, are aided by DSWD.

Inde is one of his parents’ five children, Renecio and Nelita, who are both coconut farmers in Palawan.

Inde’s family became a 4Ps beneficiary in 2014.

In a press release of DSWD, Inde shared his family’s struggle with hunger, especially when it is not harvesting season.

He said his parents sought other ways, like producing coconut vinegar and selling bananas and vegetables.

“Malaking tulong ang 4Ps lalo na sa financial needs ng aking pamilya at maging sa aking pag-aaral,” Inde said.

(The 4Ps have been a significant help, especially for my family’s financial needs and even for my education.)

“Ang cash grants na aming natanggap noon ay responsableng inilalaan ng aking mga magulang sa education at health – sa maayos na paraan,” he recalled.

(My parents responsibly allocated the cash grants we received before for education and health in the proper way.)

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said Inde’s success shows government funds, through 4Ps, are used correctly.

“Ang tagumpay na nakamit ni Kim Kim Inde ay isang patunay na ang 4Ps, lalo na ang aspeto ng programa na investment sa healthcare at education ng mga batang hindi tataas sa 18 years old, ay nakatutulong sa ating mahihirap na kababayan upang mapataas ang antas ng kanilang pamumuhay,” Lopez said.

(The success achieved by Kim Kim Inde is proof that 4Ps, especially the aspect of the program that invests in healthcare and education of children under 18 years old, contribute to elevating the quality of life of our fellow citizens.)

4Ps is the national government’s flagship program on poverty reduction and social development.

Implemented by DSWD, it provides cash grants to extremely poor households to support their health, nutrition, and education.

RELATED STORIES

DSWD-7 : Nearly 70,000 4Ps beneficiaries in CV are non poor in Listahan 3 database

DSWD probes ‘Socorro cult’ getting 4Ps cash grants, members’ pensions

DSWD-7 : Nearly 30,000 4Ps beneficiaries in Central Visayas graduate from program

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP