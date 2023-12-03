Lapu-Lapu seniors receive P4,000 as early Christmas gift from City Hall

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Senior citizens in Lapu-Lapu City received an early Christmas gift from the city government.

On Friday, December 1, senior citizens in Olango Island were the first to received their share of the P4, 000 cash gift from City Hall.

The distribution of cash gift for those who were in the mainland was scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in the different public schools and gymnasiums here.

A total of 32,375 senior citizens were scheduled to receive the cash gift. Among them, 277 were already bedridden, says Junard Abalos, head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Those who were already bedridden were allowed to send a representative to claim their share of the cash gift provided that they bring with them an authorization letter.

Mayor Junard Chan visited the Pajo Elementary School on Sunday to monitor the distribution of the cash aid.

“Makita nato nga hapsay kaayo,” the mayor said.

Chan said the city government implemented a system for the orderly distribution of the cash aid, wherein senior citizens are asked to first check their assigned number from a list posted outside the classroom.

The process also allowed the disbursing officer to immediately locate their names, he added.

In addition, seniors were also given complimentary flu and pneumococcal vaccines by the City Health Office as part of the city’s assistance program.

Aside from the senior citizens, persons with disability (PWDs) also received financial aid of P3,000 from the city. Distribution started on Friday and ended on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu-Lapu’s seniors, PWDs receive mid-year cash assistance

Ahong partners with pharmacies for release of maintenance meds to seniors in Lapu

Lapu beautifies Senior Citizen’s Park

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP