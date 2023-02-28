Lapu beautifies Senior Citizen’s Park

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government renovated its Senior Citizen’s Park located beneath the first Mactan-Mandaue Bridge, also known as the Osmeña Bridge.

The city government allocated P1.96 million for its rehabilitation, seeing it as a new city attraction.

Before it was renovated, the park had dark and damp chambers. People in the area have been dumping garbage near the park after it had been closed for years.

After it was rehabilitated, the park has already been transformed into a new green open space that features the tranquil sight of the Marcelo Fernan and Osmeña bridges.

Chan has long planned the renovation of the park after he received several complaints that the area has been desolated for too long.

Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan extended her gratitude to the collective efforts of the city government’s Clean and Green Department and the Office of the City Engineer for the park’s beautification.

The park will soon be open to the general public again.

