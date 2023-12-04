Artemis Marine and Industrial Construction, Inc., elevating Philippine maritime capabilities with advanced ship repair facility

Artemis Marine and Industrial Construction, Inc. (AMICI) unveiled a state-of-the-art ship repair facility in Bohol on November 28, 2023, a landmark development for the Philippine maritime industry. This move marks a significant advancement in the country’s maritime capabilities, showcasing a commitment to innovation and infrastructural development.

Located in Barangay Cruz, Buenavista, Bohol, the AMICI facility spans 19 hectares, making it one of the largest shipyards in the VisMin region. This strategic expansion is anticipated to catalyze regional growth and enhance the Philippines’ maritime prowess.

Cutting-Edge Infrastructure and Services

Under the leadership of CEO Engr. William Christopher U. Liu, Jr., General Manager Alvin G. Basal, and Senior Operations Manager Engr. Pantaleon Giangan, Jr., AMICI boasts a facility equipped with groundbreaking technology. It features a capacity for dry-docking up to 12 ships of 100 meters in length, with plans to expand this capacity to accommodate 20 boats.

AMICI’s portfolio includes comprehensive ship management services, such as dry-docking, hull preservation, ship conversion, and structural fabrication. The facility also has modern infrastructure like a slipway, carriages, a railway system, cranes, and a machine shop, ensuring operational efficiency and readiness.

Liu said, “We are here to serve and meet the need for better ship service, whether maintenance or repair. And eventually, we will be able to proudly build Filipino ships.”

Economic and Regional Impact

Officially licensed by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) in September 2022, AMICI is ideally located at the heart of the Philippine archipelago, near Cebu, a central shipping hub. This strategic positioning is expected to make AMICI a region’s major ship maintenance and repair hub.

The establishment of AMICI in Buenavista marks the town’s first industrial venture, promising employment opportunities and economic growth. The facility’s impact extends beyond job creation, contributing to a thriving economic ecosystem, benefiting local suppliers, and bolstering revenue streams.

According to Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado, “When I was in Congress, I filed an appeal to make the Second District of Bohol an economic zone, including Buenavista, Getafe, Talibon, and Ubay. AMICI’s presence here is hopefully the gateway to inspire other investors to invest in some areas in Buenavista to be economic zones.”

Innovative Solutions and Workforce Development

Founded by the Primary Group of Builders (PGB) in 2018, AMICI responds to the industry’s need for skilled workers and evolving technologies. To address this, PGB established a technical vocational institute, The School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership, and Service (SKILLS), and initiated a Maritime Cadetship program to develop skilled workers and nurture local talent.

As part of PGB, a conglomerate with a 70-year legacy, AMICI exemplifies excellence in various sectors, including construction, real estate, logistics, and human capital development. AMICI’s presence in Bohol reflects PGB’s long-standing commitment to regional development, further solidified through various residential and industrial projects in the area.

For more information or inquiries, AMICI can be reached via email at amici.operations@gmail.com or 0917 325-4826 and 0917-304-6101. This modern shipyard is a testament to the Philippines’ growing maritime capabilities and AMICI’s role as a key player.

