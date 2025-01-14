Sinulog 2025 Festival Queen: Know your stunning 21 candidates

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Twenty-one ladies from around the Philippines will be competing for the title as Sinulog 2025 Festival Queen.

The candidates, each an epitome of grace and beauty, were officially introduced to the public during the Runway Competition held at the SM Seaside Cebu on Monday, January 13.

In attendance to the program was Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros and Sinulog Foundation Inc.’s executive director Elmer “Jojo” Labella.

During the Sinulog 2025 Festival Queen event, the lovely ladies dazzled the audience with their vibrant and creative costumes that were meticulously designed by various designers.

Each candidate walked the stage showcasing their elegance and grace while clad in their costumes that were made with themes in line with the biggest festival in the province of Cebu.

With only a few days left before the grand Coronation Night, the public is excited to get to know each of the candidates better.

Here is a complete list of the candidates competing for the crown of this year’s Sinulog Festival Queen:

Nadine Faith McCoy – Talisay City Mary Ann Alvardo – Asian College of Technology Arianne Chrystel Torres – Mandaue City Sheena Durano – Barangay Zapatera Kate Alisson Lequit – Camotes Island Izzy Grace Caña – Tobacco College Griffen Limbaga Abigan – Tribu Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of Dinagat Islands Franz Pilapil – Danao City Nicole Patrice Romero – Hudyaka Festival of Harvests Sofi Maxim Grenmo – Lapu Lapu City Kissreel Alejado Olmedo – Maampong Baniladnon Sachi Silvano – Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Troupe Cyrene Chavarria Ponce – Tribu Malipayon Mary Ellen Hauschildt – Banay San Nicolasnon Janna Rodriguez Maloloy-on – Tribu Masadyaon Mary Josephine Paaske – Carcar City Denise Carmel Perales – Carmen Chiell Althea Maglasang – Pundok sa Nagkahiusang Liloanon Brittany Nonay Verleysen – Hugpong Mananayaw ng Bayan of University of the Philippines Cebu Dheya Casio Jaculbe – Kalunasan Cultural Dance Troupe Maritoni Dongcoy – Zamboanga Hermosa Festival

One of these ladies will be hailed as the new Sinulog Festival Queen during the Coronation Night on Friday, January 17, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

After witnessing the runway competition, last year’s winner Mariel Bogert gave an advice for the hopeful contestants to keep on doing their best until the end.

She added that every contestant should ensure that they are strong, both physically and mentally, as it will not be an easy journey.

Bogert also advised the contestants to strengthen their faith and to offer everything they are doing to Sto. Niño.