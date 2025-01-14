Danao City’s festival queen candidate is ‘Best in Runway’ winner

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Danao City’s Sinulog Festival Queen 2025 candidate Franz Pilapil was awarded the Best in Runway during the runway competition on Monday, January 13.

Pilapil, a 21-year-old college student, shone the brightest among the 21 contestants who strutted the runway for the first time on Monday.

The event, marking the launch of the Sinulog Festival Queen 2025, was held at the SM Seaside City Cebu. It was attended by Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros and Sinulog Foundation Inc.’s executive director Elmer “Jojo” Labella.

After a brief introduction, the candidates took their turns strutting across the stage wearing lavish costumes designed by various local designers. Onlookers gleefully cheered to support their favorite candidates on stage.

In the end, three ladies were announced as the winners for this year’s Sinulog Festival Queen Runway Competition.

The second runner-up spot was given to Mary Josephine Paaske, who is representing the city of Carcar.

Paaske, a 21-year-old college student studying Interior Design, shared that she was honored to be part of the top three winners of the night.

Next, Lapu-Lapu City’s representative Sofi Maxim Grenmo was announced as the first runner-up.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Grenmo said that she felt overwhelmed after receiving the award and thankful that her hard work paid off on her third time joining festival competitions.

The Best in Runway Award was then awarded to 21-year-old Franz Pilapil of Danao City.

Pilapil won the hearts of the judges and the spectators with her refined walk and the way she presented herself elegantly clad in her white and gold colored festival costume.

After the awarding ceremony, she expressed her gratitude to be given the opportunity to represent Danao City and for the strong support of everyone around her.

“Everything is so surreal right now. It’s overwhelming but I’m actually very thankful for this opportunity for Sto. Niño. And for my friends, for my family,” stated Pilapil.

Pilapil and twenty other Sinulog Festival Queen 2025 candidates will be walking the stage once again during the Coronation Night at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This coming Friday, January 17, last year’s winner Mariel Bogert will be handing over the crown to the next Sinulog Festival Queen.