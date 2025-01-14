Grab, MOVE IT enhance transportation access for Sinulog festival 2025 attendees

Leading superapp Grab and its partner mototaxi platform MOVE IT are making the Sinulog Festival 2025 a more accessible and convenient experience for everyone.

With millions expected to flock to Cebu for this celebration of faith and culture, Grab and MOVE IT are providing seamless transportation solutions for this year’s festival attendees.

The ride-hailing apps are deploying various booking booths in key areas. From January 15 to 19, locals and tourists arriving at Mactan-Cebu International Airport can conveniently proceed to the Grab and MOVE IT Booking Booth located at the Terminal 1 Arrivals area for assistance in booking discounted rides to key events and locations, including Basilica del Sto. Niño, Fuente Circle, Plaza Independencia, and the Cebu City Sports Center — the epicenter of the festivities.

To mitigate potential public transport issues during high-foot-traffic festival highlights, Grab and MOVE IT Booking Stations will also be available in various high-volume areas during the Solemn Foot Procession of the Venerable Image of Sr. Sto. Niño on January 18, 2025, and during the Sinulog 2025 Grand Parade on January 19, 2025.

Grab Philippines Vice President for Cities CJ Lacsican stated, “The Sinulog Festival is a celebration close to the hearts of Filipinos – an epic showcase of our faith, traditions, and vibrant culture. With millions of locals and visitors joining the festivities, Grab and MOVE IT are here to make sure getting around is safe and easy, even with the heavy traffic and big crowds. We hope our efforts help make your Sinulog 2025 experience smoother, more convenient, and truly memorable.”

Grab Philippines is offering a month-long promotion throughout January 2025. Passengers can enjoy savings by entering the promo code “ITSSAVING” when booking any Grab mobility service.

The novena masses and grand dance parade of Sinulog 2024 reportedly attracted around 3 million devotees and revelers, who came together as one community on the streets to celebrate the feast of the Sto. Niño de Cebu.