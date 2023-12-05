Aerophone’s 5th Pamaskong Gadgets Fair Lights Up SM City Cebu!

Cebu City, December 4, 2023 – The festive season has officially kicked off with the grand opening of Aerophone’s 5th Pamaskong Gadgets Fair at the SM City Cebu Activity Center! Aerophone, a brand born in Cebu, has transformed this annual tradition into a spectacular celebration of gadgets, tech, and Christmas cheer.

It’s time to upgrade your tech game and make this holiday season extra special at Pamaskong Gadgets Fair – Aerophone’s most-awaited gadget sale of the year!

Running from November 3 to December 3 for its first run and returning for a final season sale on December 15 to December 23, the fair has been a hub of excitement for all tech enthusiasts and holiday shoppers alike. Aerophone has partnered with leading brands such as Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi, Realme, Tecno Mobile, Honor, Capdase, Smart, Home Credit, and Skyro to bring exclusive offers and discounts to gadget lovers.

Exclusive Offers Galore!

Shoppers have been treated to up to 50% discounts on devices, buy one take one deals, 0% installment plans up to 24 months, and 0% to 30% down payment options with Home Credit or Skyro. Plus, every purchase comes with fantastic freebies, making the holiday shopping experience even more delightful.

Aerophone’s CMO Sets the Stage Aglow!

Ms. Mikee Morado, Aerophone’s Chief Marketing Officer, officially inaugurated the fair, expressing her excitement: “This 5th Pamaskong Gadgets Fair is our grandest and most interactive project this year. With the support of our staff and promoters, we aim to surpass the success of the last four years.”

Smart Connects the Crowd with Exclusive 5G Offers!

Smart took center stage on opening day, providing 5G internet connectivity throughout the event. Shoppers enjoyed a limited-time offer of 50% off on Plan 499, featuring 6GB data, unlimited texts and calls to all networks, and landline calls for a 3-month lock-in period.

Home Credit Day – Making Dreams Affordable!

Home Credit made Day 2 memorable with red balloons, merchandising materials, and a lively atmosphere. Shoppers explored 0% installment plans, low-interest rates, and low down payments for iPhones. The crowd was entertained by online star Ms. Angcool and the talented Ms. Apple Abarquez, a World Championship of Performing Arts alumna.

Realme Day – A Dance to Remember!

Day 3 brought Aerophone’s Realme Day, featuring buy 1, take 3 gifts with every purchase. The Beyond Limit Dancefest showcased seven dance crews, with Underground Streets declared the grand winner. Judges included industry professionals Ms. Riche Sarabia, Mr. Ringo Jay Trinio, and Realme’s own Mr. Johnrey Cabanero.

Tecno Mobile’s Tech Talk Show Ends the First Run in Style!

Tecno Mobile took the spotlight on the last day with a Tech Talk Show, introducing the brand through fun games and live performances. Shoppers enjoyed freebies like neck fans and speakers with every Tecno device purchase, along with cash discounts of up to P3,000 on their spark and pova series.

AEROFUN PASSKO Treats for All!

Registered shoppers and walk-ins were treated with Aerophone’s AEROFUN PASSKO, exchangeable for loot bags containing several items, including a Sinulog shirt from Home Credit. Additionally, everyone was invited to the Pamaskong Gadgets photo booth to have their photos taken for FREE, capturing the joy and excitement of the season.

More Surprises Await in Part 2!

The success of the first run is just a glimpse of what’s to come! Aerophone is grateful for the support of brand partners and invites Aerofans for Part 2 of the Pamaskong Gadgets Fair from December 15 to December 23 at SM City Cebu Activity Center. Expect even more generous discounts and exciting surprises as Christmas Day draws near. It’s time to upgrade your tech game and make this holiday season extra special at Pamaskong Gadgets Fair – Aerophone’s most-awaited gadget sale of the year!

ADVERTORIAL