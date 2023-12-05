5.9 magnitude quake strikes near Lubang, Occidental Mindoro
MANILA, Philippines– A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 hit near Lubang, Occidental Mindoro at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The earthquake’s epicenter was located at approximately seven kilometers south-southeast of Lubang. The tremor had a depth of focus of 79 kilometers, indicating a tectonic origin.
It was felt in various areas in Metro Manila, in Batangas and in Bulacan.
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The depth and nature of the earthquake suggest that it may have been felt over a wide area, but with varying intensities.
The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.
