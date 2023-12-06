Belle, Andrea Brillantes’ mom, slams netizen for asking her how she raised her daughter

Andrea Brillantes’ mom, Belle, just unleashed a social media storm defending her daughter against some intense online heat!

This was amid third party allegations hounding the actress.

READ: Andrea Brillantes gibasol sa pagbuwag sa KathNiel

In a fiery Instagram post last Saturday, December 2, Belle didn’t hold back as she tackled the toxicity on the internet, labeling netizens as a “bunch of savages.”

She declared her resilience against the waves of hate, expressing gratitude for life, her healthy family, and the love surrounding her.

Belle, who seems to have recently taken a plunge into a freedive competition, made it clear she’s not letting the noise disrupt her goals: “Bahala kayo dyan lahat magkagulo” (Let chaos reign; I’m doing my thing).

But wait, the drama doesn’t stop there. In the comments section, a curious netizen dared to question how Belle raised the sensational Andrea Brillantes, alluding to her daughter Andrea allegedly being involved in the Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla split.

“Papano mo kaya pinalaki si Andrea no? (How did you raise Andrea?)” the netizen asked.

With a touch of annoyance, Belle fired back, listing Andrea’s accomplishments like a boss – graduating from school, building a house, and running her own business.

“Paano? Napagtapos niya sa school mga kapatid niya, nakapagpagawa ng bahay, may sariling negosyo (How? She helped her siblings graduate from school, she build a house and ran her own business),” she said in an apparent annoyed manner.

And just to add a spicy twist, Belle cheekily asked, “Ikaw, anong ambag mo sa mundo?” (What’s your contribution to the world?)

The netizen’s comment mysteriously disappeared from Belle’s Instagram, but fear not, social media detectives have the screenshots!

Belle dropped another truth bomb, pointing out the irony of critics who follow her every move on social media. Talk about a plot twist!

The internet may be a battlefield, but Belle is standing firm, armed with gratitude, achievements, and a no-nonsense attitude. Stay tuned as this online saga unfolds!