Imee Marcos supports VP Duterte’s stance against peace talks with NDFP

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Imee Marcos supports Vice President Sara Duterte’s stance on the government pursuing peace talks with communist rebels.

Like Duterte, Marcos also believes that the government should reconsider its move to return to peace negotiations with the communists.

Imee Marcos backs VP’s stance

“Yes,” the senator answered when reporters asked her in an interview at the Senate on Wednesday if she agreed with Duterte’s appeal to reconsider the peace talks with the rebels.

Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, refused to elaborate on her response.

Sen. Imee Marcos short answer

“That’s the short answer. I’ll give you a statement when I’m ready,” Marcos added.

The Vice President earlier called the government’s peace deal with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP ) an “agreement with the devil.”

The peace agreement between the Philippine government and the NDFP was signed late last month.

Jalandoni’s statement

Despite this agreement, however, Sen. Marcos noted the supposed statement of NDFP chairman Luis Jalandoni saying they would continue to seek to overthrow the government.

“Medyo nalilito pa rin ako sa peace talk sapagka’t narinig naman natin si Mr. Jalandoni na nagsaad na kahit may peace talk ay mananatili pa rin nila ang mithiin nila, ang goal nila na ibagsak ang pamahalaan,” she said. (I am still somewhat confused about the peace talks, especially after hearing Mr. Jalandoni saying that even though there will be peace talks, they will still pursue their goal of overthrowing the government.)

