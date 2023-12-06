BTS’ V, Blackpink’s Jennie romance reportedly over

K-pop superstars Jennie Kim (Blackpink) and Kim Taehyung, “V” (BTS), reportedly ended their long-rumored romance, although their agencies have not officially confirmed the relationship.

On Dec. 6, Korean media outlet JTBC published an exclusive report stating that entertainment insiders are claiming Jennie and V recently decided to part ways ahead of V’s military enlistment next week.

The dating rumors broke the internet in May 2023 after photos and videos of them having a romantic stroll in the city of love, Paris, circulated online, as shared by French photographer Amar Taoualit.

Taehyung and Jennie in Paris walking hand in hand in the City of Love 😭 this is def them!! They're so much in LOVE🥹🫶🏻 TAENNIEEE MY HEART🩷 pic.twitter.com/9Ph708ukjJ — sleeping🇵🇸 (@hityouwidthatd4) May 17, 2023

The speculations between Jennie and V started when the latter followed the singer-actress on Instagram in late 2021. The following year, V was reportedly seen on Jeju Island in a car with someone who looked like Jennie.

In May 2022, YG Entertainment broke its silence on Jennie’s dating status by vaguely saying, “We have nothing to say (regarding this matter)…We will inform you if we have a different response to share.”

Leaked photos

In August, more photos showing Jennie and V’s togetherness spread online; however, netizens can’t tell if the images are merely true or photoshopped, making fans concerned about the artists’ privacy.

this pic of taehyung (V) an jennie…why did he look so uninterested??? id be fuming like “PUT UR PHONE DOWN AND POSE!” pic.twitter.com/ZIKTfm6CzY — mi 🦇 (@mklcvnt) August 24, 2022

In October, YG Entertainment announced that the Blackpink singer’s iCloud had been compromised. “We have officially requested the police investigate who first circulated Blackpink Jennie’s photos,” said the management.

“There have been indiscriminate rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and violations of personal life sparked by those private photographs… we are now announcing that we will take legal action and correct the situation.” added YG.

Meanwhile, Jennie recently renewed her contract with YG to continue her endeavors as a BLACKPINK member. V will be enlisting in the military on Dec. 11.

Big Hit Music and YG have yet to confirm the breakup as well as if there is any relationship to begin with.

RELATED STORIES