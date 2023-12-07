Danao city gov’t sets up rules for sale, distribution, use of firecrackers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City Government of Danao issued an Executive Order (EO), which regulates the manufacture, sale, distribution, or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Based on EO No.71, which was signed by Mayor Thomas Mark Durano on November 29, 2023, the policy aims to minimize the number of firecracker-related injuries and casualties in the city.

Danao: Aim of EO No. 71

It also aims to lessen the harmful effects of hazardous chemicals and pollutants in firecrackers and fireworks; protect homes, business establishments, and other structures against incidental fire; and designate a display area to sell firecrackers, fireworks, and other pyrotechnic devices.

The EO also mandated manufacturers and dealers to secure a license or permit from the chief of police of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and the Office of the City Mayor.

The EO also identified firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices that shall be allowed to be sold to the public, such as baby rocket, bawang, small triangles, pulling of strings, paper caps, Ed diablo, watusi, judah’s belt, and sky rocket for firecrackers; and sparklers, luces, fountain, jumbo regular and special, mabuhay, roman candle, trompillo, airwolf, whistle device, and butterfly for pyrotechnic devices.

When firecracker sale is allowed in Danao

The sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in the city shall only be allowed from December 9, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

Its sale shall also be prohibited within shopping malls, tiangge, public sidewalks, stores, and other similar establishments.

Those who violate the policy will face the penalty of imprisonment and a fine of P20,000 to P30,000.

The city government will also revoke their license and business permit and their inventory or stocks will be confiscated.

