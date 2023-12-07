CCSC head says 91 people to join athletics workshop this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 91 individuals, aspiring Cebuano athletes, will join the weekend athletics workshop this weekend, December 9 and 10 at the University of Cebu Maritime Campus (UC METC campus) in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The workshop called the “Kids’ Athletics Practitioner Training Workshop,” will be spearheaded by Ma. Jeanette Obiena, the mother of world-renowned pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, who will share her knowledge in athletics to aspiring Cebuano athletes.

READ: EJ Obiena wins historic pole vault silver in World Athletics Championships

The workshop is organized by 5 Throws-For-All, an organization specializing on promoting and improving specific track and field sports such as javelin throw, shot put, discus throw, hammer throw, and weight throw.

Obiena is a World Athletics Kids Program master mentor.

The Cebu City Sports Commission headed by its chairman John Pages, Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Foundation headed by its president, Lawyer Al Agra and UC are partners with organizers of the event.

READ: Cesafi: 3 sports events to be held in other venues due to CCSC face-lift

“The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) is thrilled to partner with Atty. Al Agra and the 5 Throws-for-All movement. Cebu was chosen as the venue for the Visayas activity and we have no less than Ms. Jeanette Obiena as the mentor and teacher of this weekend’s program. Ms. Obiena is one of the top PATAFA officials and is the proud mom of the world’s No. 2 pole vaulter, EJ Obiena,” said Pages.

“We will have 31 participants and over 60 children joining,” said Pages.

The workshop mainly trains the participants abilities in jumping, throwing, and running. Obiena will also teach the participants the proper planning for kids’ athletics session, risk assessment, and safeguarding.

READ: EJ Obiena inspires young athletes at Siklab Youth Sports Awards

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP