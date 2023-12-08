2,800 underprivileged kids in Cebu City to benefit from ‘Pasko sa Uptown 2023’

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 08,2023 - 09:06 AM

Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama, who started the ‘Pasko sa Uptown’ activity, says Christmas is for children. | Gerard Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Around 2,800 underprivileged children in Cebu City aged seven to 11 years old will benefit in the 13th ‘Pasko sa Uptown’ in December 2023.

With the theme “Pasko Saulogon, Kabataan Lipayon,” the Christmas activity will serve 55 barangays in Cebu City and five cemeteries (Carreta, Calamba, Chinese, Lorega Chapel Camansi, and Kamagayan Ext.) for their annual gift-giving activity.

The distribution for their bundles will be held on December 9 to 10, and 16 to 19, in the gyms of their barangays and in the identified cemeteries.

The Christmas activity is the flagship project of Cebu City Progressive Uptown Movement (CCPUM), Cebu City government, and the private sectors.

In addition to the feeding program, the children will receive gifts such as raincoats, bags, notebooks, pencils, and toys during the event.

Last year, there were about 4,000 underprivileged children from Cebu City’s 80 barangays who benefited from the city government’s program held on Dec. 10, 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC).

The event organizers noticed a decrease in the number of their beneficiaries this year.

Crislito Nieves, president of CCPUM, said on Thursday, December 7, that among the reasons why they could not cater the 80 barangays this year was because some of their partners in the private sector did not have “enough funds” for the sponsorship.

Nieves mentioned that the funds allocated by the city government for this year’s activity are less than the previous year’s budget.

In 2022, Cebu City allocated P1.9 million for the activity, but in 2023, the budget reduced to approximately P900,000.

The beneficiaries were identified by the satellite staff of Barangay Affairs Office (BAO).

“As much as possible, the Cebu City Progressive Uptown Movement will be doing our best [so] that next year, all 80 barangays will be accommodated,” Nieves said.

The following are the barangays in Cebu City chosen to be the beneficiaries in this year’s Pasko sa Uptown:

South Barangays

Bulacao

Pob. Pardo

Cogon Pardo

Inayawan

Kinasang-an

Calamba

Guadalupe

San Nicolas Proper

Tisa

Labangon

Duljo Fatima

Sawang Calero

Pahina San Nicolas

Pasil

Suba

Basak Pardo

Basak San Nicolas

Quiot

Mambaling

Punta Princesa

North Barangays

Lahug

Apas

Barrio Luz

Banilad

Talamban

Kasambagan

Mabolo

Hipodromo

Carreta

Tejero

Sambag 1

Sambag 2

Capitol Site

Kamputhaw

Santa Cruz

Sto. Niño

Parian

Tinago

T. Padilla

San Roque

Ermita

Pahina Central

Day-as

Kamagayan

Cogon Ramos

Lorega

San Antonio

Kalubihan

Zapatera

