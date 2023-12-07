Cebu Daily Newscast: Gwen wants Sinulog 2024 to be back in Abellana

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said she would support the Sinulog 2024 celebration if the activity would be held at the Cebu City Sports Center and not at the South Road Properties.

This was according to Sugbo News, the Capitol’s official media arm, during Garcia’s meeting with the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella on December 6, Wednesday.

“We will support it if it takes place in Abellana. We are all for it,” Garcia told Abella in mixed English and Cebuano during their meeting last December 6.

Garcia said that bringing the Sinulog back to the CCSC could bring back the “soul of the Sinulog,” especially that the province would donate the usual P20 million to SFI.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to the news that the alleged mastermind behind the daring pawnshop robbery in Cebu City has passed the Bar exams and is hoping to begin practicing law.

Jigger Geverola, a native of Argao town, Cebu, is now detained at the custodial facility of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for a case of robbery in band.

Geverola is accused of being the mastermind behind the pawnshop heist on November 25, 2023, in broad daylight, which caught the attention of netizens online.

While some congratulated Geverola for passing the Bar, many also couldn’t hide their disappointment that somebody accused of a vicious crime would one day sit as a lawyer.

The Visayas Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement that it is prepared to deal with possible terror attacks in the Visayas following the recent bombing attack in Marawi City, Mindanao that left 4 persons dead and at least 50 injured.

Through a statement, VISCOM disclosed that government troops are keeping a tight watch on the Visayas region after the deadly bombing during a Catholic Mass at the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University (MSU) at 7 AM last Sunday.

The bombing was also timed on the First Sunday of Advert, a joyous occasion for Christians in preparation for the welcoming of the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to the agency, the heightened security and preparation was implemented in the eventuality that the threat in Mindanao might possibility escalate in the Visayas.

With a prolific musical output, a remarkably bankable tour and a name that’s headline catnip, it’s no surprise that Time Magazine has declared 2023 the Year of Taylor Swift.

In its annual issue honoring a Person of the Year — a nearly century-old designation whose recipients include Volodymyr Zelensky, Martin Luther King Jr. and Greta Thunberg — the magazine called music’s reigning deity a “rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story.”

Nearly two decades into her career the 33-year-old’s star simply keeps rising: Swift is smashing industry records, and her conversation-commanding “Eras” tour is set to bring in an estimated $2 billion in revenue — and become the first tour to cross the symbolic $1-billion mark.

With hundreds of millions of social media followers and a staunchly loyal fan base, she can move any dial with the tiniest of efforts.

“Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light,” Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a statement. “Much of what Swift accomplished in 2023 exists beyond measurement.”

