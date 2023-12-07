Netizens slam , congratulate robbery ‘mastermind’ for passing Bar exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some netizens expressed mixed reactions to the news that the alleged mastermind behind the daring pawnshop robbery in Cebu City has passed the Bar exams and is hoping to begin practicing law.

Jigger Geverola, a native of Argao town, Cebu, is now detained at the custodial facility of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) for a case of robbery in band.

Accused of being mastermind of pawnshop robbery

Geverola is accused of being the mastermind behind the pawnshop heist on November 25, 2023 in broad daylight, which caught the attention of netizens online.

And this interest grew even more after Geverola was found to be one of the 3,812 passers of the Bar Exams 2023.

In an interview with local media on Wednesday, December 6, Geverola said that he was overjoyed with the results and that he was looking forward to becoming a certified lawyer.

In response to this, netizens shared both messages of congratulations and of disappointment online.

One netizen, Dwight O. Nacaytuna, relayed his kudos to Geverola for passing the bar exam.

Congratulations and support

Other persons also commented their congratulatory message to Geverola and expressed their support for him.

“congrats bai jigger we stand for you ❤️🙏🏻,” commented Peter Garcia Pogoy.

“Happy lang god c master…congrats attorney,” added Marcela Debuayan.

(Master should always be happy…congrats attorney.)

Wasted effort on passing Bar exam

Meanwhile, another netizen questioned what chapter will Geverola start now that he is in prison.

This was after the alleged suspect said that he was ready to start a new chapter in his colorful life.

Some persons said that if it would be proven that Geverola was involved, his achievement would be a waste.

“Ka sayang sa imong paningkamot pag bar exam…..nihuwat nalang unta ka sa resulta ug nag ampo,” said Nonie Encenso Sacedor.

(Your efforts in the bar exam is wasted … you should have waited for the results and prayed.)

‘Mastermind-lawyer’

“Sayang kaayo kay ug mapamatud an jud nga sad an ma disbar man jud ka,” Mah Will also said.

(It’s really a pity if you will be proven [as the being involved in the robbery] then you can be disbarred.)

Netizens dubbed Geverola as the “mastermind lawyer” and said that now would be the time for him to defend himself as his first case.

Lawyer Michael Francis Hubahib, president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu Chapter, earlier said that Geverola woukd not be recognized as a certified lawyer until his pending case would be dismissed.

Geverola will have to get a clearance to take the Lawyer’s Oath and sign the Roll of Attorneys on December 22, which would be difficult because of the charges filed against him.

Some netizens said that they did not believe that Geverola would be able to become a certified lawyer.

Life revolves around bars

Cane lan Piquero, commented saying that Geverola’s life now would revolve around bars.

“Passing the bar and now behind bars…His life revolves around bar…,” he said.

Despite some individuals expressing their disappointment and poking fun at Geverola, a few netizens still showed their support.

