Gwen wants Sinulog 2024 to be back in Abellana

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said she would support the Sinulog 2024 celebration if the activity would be held at the Abellana Sports Complex again, now known as Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC).

This was according to Sugbo News, the Capitol’s official media arm, during Garcia’s meeting with the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella on December 6, Wednesday.

“We will support it if it takes place in Abellana. We are all for it,” Garcia said in mixed English and Cebuano.

READ: Sinulog 2024 : Preparations underway, SFI director says

Labella, Governor Garcia meet

It can be recalled that last Tuesday, December 5, Labella said in a news forum that they already scheduled a meeting with Garcia to ask for her participation in the Sinulog 2024.

The following day, December 6, Labella met with the governor, together with Ricky Dacay of Dacay Construction, who was tasked by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to head the preparation of the Sinulog next year at the South Road Properties (SRP).

READ: Gwen raises concerns on SRP as Sinulog venue

‘Bring back the soul of Sinulog’

During their meeting, Garcia said that bringing the Sinulog to the CCSC could bring back the “soul of the Sinulog,” especially that the province would donate the usual P20 million to SFI.

On the other hand, Labella told her that the organizing committee was still finalizing the venue, and assured to give her an update once there would be a final answer.

READ: Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

Governor Gwen wants an immediate answer

“Gov. Gwen pressed him for an immediate answer as mayors in the province are waiting her go-signal on whether or not to prepare for the Sinulog next year,” said Sugbo News.

Previously, last January 9, 2023, Garcia suggested reconsidering holding the much-awaited event at the SRP, and instead, place it back to its usual venue, the CCSC.

Among the concerns that she raised were the traffic, security, and the health of the performers.

On November 14, Labella confirmed in a news forum that the venue of the Sinulog 2024 would still be at the SRP.

And in the following reports, he assured that they were “better prepared” in terms of preparations for the activity next year. | with report from Morexette Marie Erram

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP