Cordova fire victims to receive P5,000 to P10,000 cash aid from town gov’t

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Municipality of Cordova will give P5,000 to P10,000 financial aid to fire victims in Barangay Catarman.

The fire incident happened at around 8:42 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, and was declared fire out at 9:06 a.m.

Two houses were totally burned in the fire raze, while 2 houses were partially burned.

A nearby apartment was also partially burned.

READ: TIMELINE: The deadly fire in Tisa where 4 children, including an infant, perished

How much they will receive

Suan said that fire victims with totally burned houses will receive P10,000 and P5,000 for partially burned.

Aside from this, the town has initially distributed hygiene kits and P10 kilograms of rice to fire victims.

Suan also thanked the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) for immediately responding in the incident.

“Salamat sa Cordova BFP sa dali ug abtik nga pagresponde sa sunog. Salamat usab sa MDRRMO ug CTM sa inyong suporta. Mapasalamaton usab kita sa Barangay Catarman officials sa ilang paspas usab nga pagpakita og suporta ngadto sa mga nasunogan,” Suan said.

READ: Cebu City gov’t to provide housing materials, shoulder hospital bills for Tisa fire victims

Unattended mosquito coil caused fire

Based on the initial investigation of the BFP, an unattended mosquito coil caused the fire.

According to F02 Jeffrey Malingin, investigator Cordova Fire Station, in a phone interview on Thursday, the estimated damage to property was P25,000.

Malingin said that the houses were made of light materials and that the houses that were razed were owned by a father and son.

He also said that the fire was reported at 8:42 a.m. today, Thursday. The firetruck arrived in the area at 8:43 a.m.

It was placed under control at 8:52 a.m. and was declared fire out at 9:06 a.m.

READ: Fire burns in a high-rise condominium in Binondo, Manila

Small road a challenge

Malingin said that the challenge they faced when responding to the fire alarm was the small road leading to the fire scene.

He also said that what made it worse was that there were a lot of motorcab parked at the side of the road.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP