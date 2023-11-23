Cebu City gov’t to provide housing materials, shoulder hospital bills for Tisa fire victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government is set to provide housing materials and additional financial assistance to the victims of the fire that swept through seven houses in Sitio Capaculan, Barangay Tisa on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia assured that comprehensive aid, including construction materials for home reconstruction and coverage for hospital bills, would be provided to the affected residents.

Additionally, the government plans to offer food support for the next three days to further assist Tisa fire victims.

“For the next three days, magpadala gyud ta ug pagkaon diri. Nasayod ta nga shocking pa kaayo ni [nga] panghitabo and the last thing on their minds is to eat,” Garcia said in an interview on the same day.

(For the next three days, we will sending food here. We are aware that with this shocking incident, the last thing on their minds is [what is there] to eat.)

According to the investigation, the fire broke out at 5:51 a.m., which caused the deaths of four children, including an 11-month-old baby.

Two adults were also reported to have also been injured in the incident.

Plan ahead

In light of the numerous fire incidents in Cebu City, Garcia advised the public that, before constructing a house, it is crucial to seek advice from the city planning department.

He also emphasized the importance of adhering to standard construction designs to mitigate potential fire hazards.

Last October 19, another fire engulfed Barangay Basak San Nicolas, which destroyed 1.6 million worth of properties and displaced 16 individuals.

“Sa mga kaigsuonan nato nga magtukod ug balay, you can always ask advise from Cebu City hall ug unsaon. Bear in the mind the safety residence inside sa balay,” the acting mayor said.

As of press time, there is still no definitive report on the cause of the fire in Barangay Tisa.



