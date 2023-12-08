MSU bombing suspect nabbed

Authorities have caught a suspect in the deadly Mindanao State University (MSU) bombing and he is now under the authorities’ custody.

This is according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday, December 8.

The arrested suspect was identified by the AFP as a certian Jafar Gamo Sultan.

The AFP, however, did not provide more details on the arrest of the suspect.

On Wednesday, December 6, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said that they were conducting a manhunt against two suspects linked to the December 3 bombing inside the MSU’s Dimaporo gym.

They identified the suspects as Kadapi Mimbesa, 35, alias “Engineer,” “Kadi” and “Akoya;” and Arsani Membisa alias “Khatab,” “Hatab” and “Lapitos,” who are said to be members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group, a local affiliate of the terrorist network Islamic State (IS).

The suspects were allegedly identified by witnesses, who survived the bombing attack.

On December 3, Sunday, four people died and 50 others were wounded after a bomb exploded inside the Dimaporo Gym of the MSU during the celebration of a Catholic mass on that day.

