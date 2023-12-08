Shabu: Two women, including a mother of 3, caught with P6.9M shabu in Cebu City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two women, including a 43-year-old mother of three, will be spending time in jail after shabu was discovered in their possession during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Friday dawn, December 8, 2023.

The subject of the operation was identified as Judith Verdezola Dignos alias “Judith,” 43, jobless and a resident of Mahayahay 2, Barangay Calamba.

According to police, Dignos is a mother of three and was separated from her husband who has another family in Bohol.

Operatives of the Mambaling Police Station also arrested 50-year-old Victoria Empalmado Aida alias “Becky,” also jobless and lives in Sitio Cadasig, Barangay Tisa.

A police report revealed that Dignos is described as a High Valued Individual (HVI) in the Regional Level Watch List while Aida is a Street Level Individual (SLI).

According to the report, the anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted at around 1:00 a.m.

Operatives confiscated from Dignos 2 medium plastic packs and 10 large packs containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, a black sling bag used to store the items, and the P1,000 buy -bust money.

From Aida, they seized 2 plastic packs of substance suspected to be shabu.

The confiscated illegal drugs had an estimated total weight of 1,017 grams and a Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) value of P6,915,600.

The pieces of evidence have been sent to the Cebu City Forensic Unit 7 for examination, stated the report.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters that Dignos was previously arrested in 2017.

Rafter said that Dignos told police that she was incarcerated for 3 years and 7 months.

After she was released from jail in 2020, she allegedly acquired a job in Lapu-Lapu City.

She also claimed that this is the third time that she engaged in illegal drug transactions mostly shabu since she gained her freedom.

According to Rafter, the investigation disclosed that Dignos seems to be a trusted drug personality and has managed to recruit her own disposers of drugs.

She added that if Dignos was not arrested, there is a possibility that her illegal activities will expand significantly.

Rafter also said that Dignos can dispose of around 500 to 700 grams of shabu per week within Cebu City.

During the police interview, Dignos confessed the identity of her supplier who she associated with while she was inside the detention facility, relayed Rafter.

Police will be conducting further investigation on this alleged supplier.

In light of the recent confiscations of drugs particularly shabu in the city, Rafter said that it is to be expected that the demand will rise during the holiday season.

“Karon nga nagsaulog na gyud ta sa atong Kapaskuhan then hinangat na pud ang Sinulog, mo-expect gyud ta nga modaghan gyud ni ang demand niining illegal nga droga,” she stated.

However, Cebu City police will continue their operations to get these drugs off the streets.

As of this writing, the alleged suspects are detained at the Mambaling Police Station pending the filling of appropriate charges against them.

Both women will likely be facing charges of possession and selling of shabu and dangerous drugs.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP