Over 82,000 DepEd-7 personnel receive service incentives

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Approximately 82,000 personnel from the Department of Education in Central Visayas or DepEd-7 are getting their Service Recognition Incentives (SRI), amounting to P18,000 each.

The distribution of SRI in the region commenced on Monday, December 18, and is expected to continue until Saturday, December 23.

All eligible personnel, encompassing both teaching and non-teaching staff, will be granted the SRI.

However, certain individuals, both teaching and non-teaching, may not receive the full P18,000, as the SRI is subject to taxation if their plantilla item exceeds P90,000.

The term ‘Plantilla’ refers to regular government employees entitled to all benefits approved by the constitution. This includes PhilHealth and PAGIBIG Fund membership, GSIS membership, sick leave, vacation leave, and retirement benefits.

“We started releasing on Monday, today and for big provinces like Cebu province, it would possibly end Saturday so that before Christmas all teachers [and non-teaching] can receive,” said Salustiano T. Jimenez, the regional director of DepEd-7, in a media conference on Thursday, December 21.

Jimenez also clarified that the distribution of SRI is done in cash, but for those who prefer ATM transactions, that option is also available.

The incentive to be given out in cash is in compliance with the Office of the President’s Administrative Order No. 12, which authorizes the “release of a one-time SRI at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000” to employees in the executive branch.

In 2022, DepEd-7 employees received an SRI of P15,000, while this year, it would be P18,000.

While some divisions have already started rolling out the distribution of SRI, the Bohol Division, it was learned, has still not set a definite date for the release.

“Regarding sa message gi-relay sa amoa bookkeeper kay dili man daw mag-expect nga ma-release before Christmas, so wala nako nag-assume nga magamit that money for the Christmas celebration,” said a Boholana secondary teacher.

However, she added, “If ever mahatag na pohun, maybe some part of that amount will be used for the New Year’s celebration, and the rest is for my tuition for PhD.”

