CCPO accepts Rama’s challenge to improve city’s peace and order

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City police have accepted the challenge of Mayor Michael Rama to maintain the city’s peace and order for the coming year.

Recently, a significant number of incidents have disturbed the peace in Cebu City.

One of the most notable incidents is the daring pawnshop robbery by a group of men carrying high-powered firearms on busy Colon Street, in the morning of November 25.

The heist was conducted by criminals while citizens were passing by unaware of the crime being committed.

In light of this, Cebu City Mayor Rama said during an interview with local radio station dyHP on Thursday, December 21, that he has coordinated with police to get updates about the case while he was on leave and in Australia.

Despite saying that what happened was unacceptable, Rama still praised the local police force saying they were not lacking in the handling of the incident.

Now that the suspects have been arrested, Rama said that his main concern now is the retrieval of the stolen jewelries.

According to the mayor, he has made this clear to the city director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, whom he trusts to be able to address the peace and order concerns in the city.

In response to this, Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, CCPO Deputy Director for Operations, relayed to reporters that they are accepting the challenge to continue serving the public as they always have.

Rafter said that the city’s entire police force is grateful for the continuing support of Mayor Rama.

“Kami sa kapulisan, gidawat gyud namo na ang challenge diri nga dili gyud yano-yano nga magserbisyo sa syudad sa Sugbo. Ug kanang pagsalig ni mayor kanamo sa Cebu City Police Office gipanguluhan sa tong city director si Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, mapasalamaton gayud kami sa paghatag niya og padayon nga pagsalig kanamo,” she stated.

Rafter assured that their efforts are extensive and never-ending to ensure that Cebu City residents and visitors will be able to go about their daily life without worrying for their safety.

“Kami sa kapulisan gyud diri sa Cebu City…tibuok gyud na among paningkamot para gyud mapatuman ang mga balaodnon ug mapatuman ang kahapsay ug kalinaw dinhi atong syudad,” she said.

According to Rafter, they are also appealing to the public to remain cooperative to police operations as this can only provide positive results that help in keeping the community safe.

“Ang peace and order is everybody’s concern. Kay magsugod man gyud ni sa atong panimalay…Nagahangyo gyud mi sa atong mga katawhan nga makig kooperar gyud sa atong kapulisan,” she stated.

As an example to this, Rafter highlighted a recent robbery case of a pawnshop wherein the suspect was immediately apprehended at the scene of the crime after a concerned citizen reported the incident to authorities.

She was referring to a burglary of a pawnshop along N. Bacalso Avenue on Thursday, December 14 wherein the thief was trapped inside the establishment he was trying to burglarize for several hours.

After an hour-long negotiation, the suspect, Juanito Dilvo Jr., conceded and was arrested by responding officers.

Rafter said that because of the quick response, they prevented Dilvo from getting away with the stolen items.

“Although nakasulod gyud ang kawatan, but ato gyud napugngan ang iyahang mga daotang laraw,” she stated.

