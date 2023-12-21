Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebu City’s 2024 budget slashed from P100 Billion to P20 Billion

Here are the day’s top stories in this Thursday’s edition of Cebu Daily Newscast:

The proposed budget for Cebu City’s operations in 2024, initially set at an ambitious P100 billion, has been slashed to just over P22 billion.

This was after the city council approved the amended budget during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

The annual budget ordinance was authored by City Councilors Noel Wenceslao and Jocelyn Pesquera.

A portion of the overall budget, amounting to P19.998 billion, will be allocated to the general fund proper. This fund includes personal services; maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE); and capital outlay. Additionally, P2.055 billion will be designated for special accounts.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or Pagasa, predicts rainy weather from five weather systems in the next 24 hours across the country.

The trough of a recently exited low-pressure area, combined with a shear line, will result in cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms in Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Kalayaan Islands, according to Pagasa.

The northeast monsoon will lead to cloudy skies with rain in the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of the Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur. Meanwhile, the remaining Ilocos Region will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, influenced by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.

Foul and unhygienic comfort rooms in various Cebu City establishments caught the attention of Councilor Jun Alcover.

In his privileged speech during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, December 20, he raised concerns about unsanitary comfort rooms in establishments in Cebu City.

He said that the foul and unhygienic state of comfort rooms would be a concern as the city will expect an influx of visitors exploring malls and other establishments during this festive season leading up to Christmas and Sinulog in January.

Alcover stressed the need for businesses to recognize that the condition of their comfort rooms reflects the personality and standards of their establishments.

Murag ang panag-uli nila ni Rob Gomez ug Shaila Rebortera di na mahitabo sa pagkakaron tungod sa mga na share nga chat messages sa actor ngadto sa iyang mga co-stars sa “Magandang Dilag” nga si Herlene Budol ug si Bianca Manalo — nga murag nagpasabot ug sexual relationship.

Screenshots ni Gomez nga nagbinayloay og istorya sa iyang social media account sa duha ka mga actress-beauty queens nigawas sa publiko niadtong Miyerkules, Disyembre 20, via sa official Facebook ug Instagram pages, nga gisuspetsahan nga gihack.

Ang karon nga deleted nga screenshots nga nashare sa Facebook — nga nare-uploaded sa mga netizon sa X — nipakita sa mga supposed conversations kalabutan sa meetings nila sa usa ka balay; mga posibilidad nga magkauli sila si Gomez ug Rebortera, ug usa ka apparent pregnancy scare.

Apil pod sa mga screenshot ang mga mensahe ni Manalo ngadto ni Gomez, diin si Manalo murag nangutana kung asa sila magmeet. Sa usa sa mga mensahe, si Manalo — nga in a relationship ni Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian — niingon ni Gomez nga usa ka wa nganli nga lalaki wala mokuyog niya kay tua ra kini sa Valenzuela.

