5 Delicious Hams to try this Christmas

As Christmas nears, Filipino homes get ready to feast, and the much-loved hams take center stage. These five special versions promise to make your Christmas meal even more delightful.

Pear Shape Ham

This ham stands out due to its unique pear-like shape, bringing a charming and distinctive appeal to your festive table setting. Its unconventional form adds a playful touch, making it an eye-catching centerpiece that sparks conversation among your guests.

Boneless Ham

Consider the convenience of a boneless ham – it’s easy to serve and carve, ensuring a stress-free experience during your holiday gathering. Whether you’re a cooking novice or an experienced host, this option simplifies the carving process, allowing everyone to enjoy a slice without any fuss.

Chinese Ham

These hams are flavored with delightful spices and a touch of sweetness, offering a different taste sensation to savor during your Christmas meal. Infused with aromatic spices, they present a distinct flavor profile that might pleasantly surprise and excite your taste buds.

Chicken Ham

Opt for a lighter alternative with chicken ham, perfect for those seeking a change from the usual pork hams. Its lighter texture and milder taste make it an ideal choice for a refreshing addition to your holiday spread, catering to varied preferences among your guests.

Sweet Pineapple-Glazed Hamon de Bola

The fusion of hamon de bola with juicy pineapples delivers a delightful balance of sweet and savory flavors. This variant promises a festive treat, pleasing palates of all ages with its unique blend of tastes, making your Christmas meal a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone.

This Christmas, elevate your holiday meal by trying these diverse ham options. Whether it’s the visually appealing pear shape, the convenience of boneless ham, the flavorful Chinese ham, the lighter chicken ham, or the sweet-savory blend of pineapple-glazed ham, each choice brings its own special flair to your festive table. Embrace these delicious variations and create a truly memorable dining experience for your loved ones.

