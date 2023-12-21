Man successfully fights off snake in Bohol

TAGBILARAN CITY — It’s man versus snake.

A 48-year-old man from Bohol province grappled with a snake and prevailed.

Boljulio Aleria, a resident of barangay Cabayugan in Calape town, was driving his motorcycle when a Reticulated python, locally known as “baksan” blocked his way in Barangay Quinapon-an, Antequera town at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The snake was at least 3 meters and had a body size similar to that of a big Red horse beer bottle.

Aleria thought the snake was just crossing the road but it quickly wrapped and started to squeeze him. It also bit his hand and arm.

Aleria fought back.

He looked for the snake’s neck and choked it, tearing away at chunks of flesh a good 10 minutes or so until the snake died.

Aleria was brought to the Governor Celestino Gallares Medical Hospital in Tagbilaran City for treatment.

Like all pythons, Reticulated pythons are non-venomous.

