Winter Solstice 2023: Experience the longest night on December 22

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Get ready to embrace the cosmic spectacle as we gear up for the celestial phenomenon of the year!

On Friday, December 22, 2023, buckle up for the grand finale – the Winter Solstice – where the country is set to experience the shortest day or, for the night owls among us, the longest night!

Now, what on Earth is the Winter Solstice?

Well, it’s not just another date on the calendar; it’s a cosmic ballet that unfolds twice a year.

Picture this: one in June, where summer takes the stage, and the other in December, when winter steals the spotlight.

The December solstice, also known as the Winter Solstice, is like nature’s way of giving us a cosmic light show.

Picture this: the sun, that celestial maestro, taking center stage directly above the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere. This marks the southernmost latitude it ventures to all year, and it’s quite the spectacle! But here’s the kicker – after this dazzling moment, the sun starts its journey back north. Cue the celestial applause!

Shortest day, longest night

Hold on, science buffs, here’s the fascinating twist: up in the Northern Hemisphere, where we’re bundled up against the winter chill, the sun’s rays are playing a cosmic game of hide-and-seek. Because of the Earth’s tilt, our part of the globe gets less sunlight, making December 22 the MVP of brevity – it’s the shortest day of the year, folks!

Now, let’s zoom in on the tropical wonderland known as the Philippines, basking in the celestial limelight north of the equator. Here, the shortest day is like a microcosmic wink from the universe, lasting just shy of 12 hours. Imagine sunrise at 6:01 a.m., and sunset at 5:31 p.m. – a celestial ballet set to nature’s symphony. That’s what we’re having on Friday.

Sunshine galore at the south

But wait, flip the cosmic coin, and head south of the equator. For our friends in the Southern Hemisphere, the December solstice isn’t a curtain call; it’s a debutante ball for the longest day of the year. Sunshine galore!

So get ready to be dazzled as we bid adieu to daylight for the year. The Winter Solstice is nature’s grand finale, and we’re all invited to the cosmic show!

