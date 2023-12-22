Mall guards advised not to wear Santa Claus costumes – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has advised security guards of shopping malls to refrain from wearing Santa Claus costumes while on duty in order to avoid the possible entrance of criminals in disguise.

This was relayed to reporters by Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, director of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Civil Security Group directive

According to Pelare, this directive came from the Civil Security Group of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The Civil Security Group is tasked with the regulation of business operations of organized private detectives, watchmen, and security agencies.

This holiday season, the authorities have communicated with mall managers and owners to not require their security guards to dress up as Santa Claus to be in theme with the season.

Don’t force security guards to wear Santa Claus costume

“Namonitor nato nga there was a specific instruction nga all advised nga giingnan ang mga mall managers ug owners nga dili pwersahon nga ang mga security guards magwear og Santa Claus [costume],” said Pelare.

(We monitored that there was a specific instruction to all and the mall managers and owners were told that they would not force the security guards to wear Santa Claus [costume].)

Pelare further said that the themed costumes might be taken advantage of by criminals who would aim to commit crimes inside the mall where a large number of people would be gathered to do their Christmas shopping.

Why mall guards should wear their uniform

Pelare said that security guards must be wearing their uniform in order to be properly recognized by the public if they would need police assistance.

He also said that this would help ensure that mall goers who would enter and exit the mall would be thoroughly screened at entrance points.

This way, persons with malicious intentions will be denied entrance for the safety of everyone in the establishment.

Rationale behind the mall guard uniform order

“The rationale of this is kanang posible siyang gamiton sa mga dautang tawo. Gikinahanglan nga visible jud ang atong mga security guards sa ilang uniform aron dili mahimo na hinuong disguise sa mga robbers, sa mga kawatan ug sa mga manglabni,” said Pelare.

(The rationale of this is that it would be possible for people with bad intentions to use this. It is needed that our security guards will be visible with their uniforms so that this will not be used as a disguise by robbers, thieves and snatchers.)

