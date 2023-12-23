Weather in Cebu will be fair, pleasant during holidays

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The weather in Cebu will be pleasant this Christmas season, as there is a low likelihood of weather disturbances in the coming days.

This was announced by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) on Saturday, December 23.

According to Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of Pagasa-Mactan, Cebu’s weather is expected to be generally fair over the next five days.

However, isolated rainshowers may occur due to localized thunderstorms, particularly in the late afternoon and evening.

During this forecast period, temperatures in Cebu are expected to range between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, with a heat index ranging from 36 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the wind speed and coastal water conditions are forecasted to be 20 to 40 kilometers per hour, resulting in slight to moderate seas.

Fortunately, no gale warning is also expected in Cebu.

