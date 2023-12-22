No weather disturbance seen during holidays

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can look forward to pleasant weather on Christmas and the extended weekend, as the state weather bureau announced on Friday that no tropical depression will affect the region until after these celebrations.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) indicated a low likelihood of a tropical depression occurring before the end of 2023.

“We do not anticipate any tropical depression entering our Philippine area of responsibility until the long weekend concludes, and the chance remains low for a tropical depression within the PAR through the end of 2023,” weather specialist Benison Estareja stated in the agency’s morning weather forecast.

Pagasa noted that the shear line and the trough of the low-pressure area, previously tropical storm Kabayan, would result in cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, and Kalayaan Islands.

The northeast monsoon is expected to bring cloudy skies with rains to the Cordillera Administrative Region, other parts of Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Rizal, and Laguna.

The weather bureau also said the northeast monsoon would cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Metro Manila, the rest of the Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, and in Cavite and Batangas.

In Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), the rest of Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao, Pagasa forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Estareja mentioned that a gale warning is in effect for Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Aurora, Northern Quezon including Polillo Islands, Calaguas Islands, and the northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes, where waves could reach up to six meters high, posing a risk to many sea vessels.

