Melindo hooks up with ‘old friend’ to prepare for Tanzanian foe

CEBU CITY,Philippines— Former world champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo linked up with an old friend to help him prepare for his December 29 bout against Tanzanian Mchanja Yohana in the co-main event of “Prime Fight 3” at the SM Sky Hall in SM Seaside City Cebu.

Melindo trained for this fight with former ALA Boxing Gym trainer Joseph Baldago for his 10-rounder non-title bout against Yohana.

The 35-year-old Melindo, the former International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) world light flyweight champion and Baldago both became popular when they were still with the disbanded ALA Boxing Gym.

This time, Melindo and Baldago reunited a few months back to train at the Prime Fight Boxing Gym in Talisay City.

“Gipangandaman gyud ni namo ni coach Joseph Baldago which is my current personal boxing trainer karon. I want to learn more, mao nga lahi lahi akong trainer because I want to learn more and finding the exact chemistry,” Melindo told CDN Digital.

This will be Melindo’s first fight since July where he lost his OPBF silver featherweight title to Korean Jong Seon Kang via unanimous decision in Korea.

For Melindo, a win over his Tanzanian foe will give him another chance to break through the top of the featherweight rankings.

“Importante kaayo ni nako nga makadaog aron makakuha ug ranking nga matagaan ug higayon nga maka dula ug world championship fight puhon. Anhi pud makita sa tao kung unsa ang kausaban sa akong performance sa last fight,” stated Melindo who now fights under Prime Fight Boxing Gym in Talisay City.

He also revealed that he has moved on a long time ago from his loss to Kang. For him, it was all business and was an opportunity to learn more and further improve his boxing skills.

“I’m always hungry to win kay taas pa ko ug pangandoy sa boxing. Gusto nako i prove nga maabot pa nako akong gipaningkamotan karon. At this stage in my career, I don’t get jealous anymore of somebody’s achievements, I always focus myself to give my best in every fight and to win,” Melindo explained.

Melindo dwarf’s Yohana’s record with 39 wins, 14 knockouts and six defeats. The 26-year-old Tanzanian has a 14-5-1 (win-loss-draw) slate with 12 knockouts.

The main event features Melindo’s stablemate Pete Apolinar (17-4, 10KOs) taking on Chinese prospect Lingjie Xia (9W-0L,1D, 2KOs) for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental featherweight title.

