DOLE: Wage hike in 2024 possible but boards make final say

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said there is always a possibility for wage increases in 2024 but that the final decision rests on the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs).

Laguesma clarified Tuesday that he has no final say on the matter because such is one of the duties of the wage board.

“Very unlikely na pangungunahan po natin ang Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards, kasi po ang composition naman niyan ay tripartite. Nandyan po ang kinatawan ng manggagagawa, ng namumuhunan, at ng atin pong pamahalaan,” he explained in an interview with Radyo 630.

(It is very unlikely that we will sidestep the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards because the composition of that is tripartite. It includes representatives from workers, investors, and our government.)

Laguesma was asked about a news report published on Monday, quoting him, that a wage hike is unlikely next year.

In the radio interview, he stressed that RTWPBs analyze situations and come up with appropriate actions whether or not a wage hike petition is filed.

Laguesma pointed out that the duties of wage boards do not end with issuing a wage order as they also monitor prevailing circumstances and check employers’ compliance to devise a plan.

“Sa mga nakalipas na mahigit na – almost two years na, ay hinahayaan po natin na sila ang magsaalang-alang kung ano po ang nararapat na aksyon na gagawin [sa wage order], may petisyon man po o walang petisyon,” he said.

(In the past more than – almost two years already, we let them consider what appropriate action to take [on the wage order], with or without a petition.)

DOLE, through the RTWPBs, likewise checks what else employers can do for their employees without risking the operations of their companies, Laguesma noted.

“Kaya yung likelihood [for a wage hike], laging nariyan ‘yan. Hindi naman po natin sasagkahan ‘yan. ‘Yan po ang mandato ng wage boards,” he said.

(So the likelihood [for a wage hike], that’s always there. We will not compete with that. That is the mandate of the wage boards.)

“Minsan, nakalulungkot lamang na mayroong lumalabas na mga ganyang klase ng balita na parang kaagad ay binubuhusan ng malamig na tubig ang pag-asa ng ating mga manggagawa,” he added.

(Sometimes, it’s just sad that there are such kinds of news that seem to pour cold water on the hopes of our workers immediately..)

Laguesma said he respects the RTWPBs’ need to maintain their integrity and credibility in being impartial –without any influence, even from the labor secretary.

