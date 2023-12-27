BFP-Mandaue reminds public of citywide ban on firecrackers

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Bureau of Fire and Protection in Mandaue City (BFP-Mandaue) is reminding residents about the ban on the use and sale of firecrackers.

Fire Officer 1 Arjim Mendaros, the BFP-Mandaue Public Information Officer, issued this reminder on Wednesday, December 27, as the New Year approaches.

Mendaros stated that no alarms related to fires or firecrackers were recorded during Christmas.

However, he anticipates an increase in the use of firecrackers during the upcoming New Year celebration.

Despite this, the BFP regularly conducts Oplan Paala-ala Iwas Paputok, particularly in high-hazard prone areas.

Mendaros emphasized the cultural significance of firecrackers during the New Year as a Filipino tradition.

He highlighted the city’s strict enforcement of the ban on selling firecrackers, emphasizing the need for compliance.

“New Year gyud kay its part of our tradition man as Filipinos nga naa ang pabuto. Amo gyud nang gihingusgan, mao gyud amoang permi gibalik-balik sa katawgan dili gyud angay nga mogamit og firecrackers. Gihingusgan gyud na sa siyudad ang banning sa pagpamaligya sa firecrackers,” Mendaros said.

Mendaros encouraged the public to opt for alternative noise-making items such as torotot, cans, and frying pans to prevent accidents.

The prohibition on selling firecrackers in Mandaue City was implemented after the December 2009 explosion in the designated “firecracker zone” at the Mandaue Reclamation Area.

This incident resulted in three fatalities and six injuries. The use of firecrackers was officially banned in 2017, coinciding with the issuance of Executive Order No. 28 by former President Rodrigo Duterte, which regulated the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices nationwide.

While the city government allows the use and sale of pyrotechnic devices or firework displays, a permit from the Bureau of Fire and Protection and the Mandaue City Police Office is still required.

According to the Department of Health in Central Visayas, as of January 1, 2022, 35 firecracker-related injuries were reported, with no cases recorded in Mandaue City.

BFP-Mandaue and the entire BFP are currently under “code red” status until January 1, 2024, to maintain a full force during the New Year.

