Alleged blackmailer of late ‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun taken into custody

Police have taken into custody a woman suspected of blackmailing the late “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun. This happened a few hours after the actor was found dead in an apparent suicide.

The suspect in her 20s was apprehended by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency when she did not appear at the Incheon District Court on Tuesday for a scheduled substantive review of her arrest warrant, reports said.

In Korea, substantive review of an arrest warrant is a process by which an individual the police seek to arrest may present their case before a judge.

She has been temporarily put behind bars before her scheduled warrant review, which will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28.

The suspect is accused of blackmailing the late actor and extorting 50 million won ($38,700) from him. Lee claimed that he was threatened by the suspect and a 29-year-old hostess of a high-end bar, saying the two extorted a total of 350 million won from him.

Lee had undergone three rounds of police questioning starting Oct. 28 for alleged drug use, throughout which he claimed his innocence. The world-renowned “Parasite” star claimed to have been tricked by the aforementioned hostess into taking drugs that he thought were sleeping pills.

In November, Lee tested negative in both a reagent test conducted during police investigations and a comprehensive lab-based drug analysis of his hair samples by the National Forensic Service.

After the most recent 19-hour overnight interrogation on Sunday, Lee said through his attorney that a lie detector test should be used to determine who, between Lee and the suspect, was telling the truth.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please reach out to the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH). Their crisis hotlines are available at 1553 (Luzon-wide landline toll-free), 0917-899-USAP (8727), 0966-351-4518, and 0908-639-2672. For more information, visit their website: (https://doh.gov.ph/NCMH-Crisis-Hotline)

Alternatively, you can contact Hopeline PH at the following numbers: 0917-5584673, 0918-8734673, 88044673. Additional resources are available at ngf-mindstrong.org, or connect with them on Facebook at Hopeline PH.