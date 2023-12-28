78% of PUJs, UV Express in CV consolidated

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-7 has recorded that 78% of public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and UV Express vehicles in Region 7 have already consolidated in anticipation of the upcoming deadline on December 31 for the implementation of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

This was confirmed by LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr., adding that Central Visayas has 10,578 registered PUJs, although some are no longer operating.

Montealto also mentioned that the number of PUJs that were not able to consolidate will not affect the transport situation in the region, and their franchise will be revoked.

‘Dili gyud maapektuhan kay karon lang gani ang number sa atong jeep daghan naman kaayo na sila,’ Montealto said.

Montealto also expressed his gratitude to most jeepney operators, especially those in Cebu, for embracing the PUV Modernization Program.

The program aims to promote safety, security, and health for the riding public, as the required type of vehicles will no longer emit greenhouse gases that would pollute the air.

Earlier, the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) Cebu expressed their opposition to the program.

They also threatened the government that they will conduct a last-minute protest before its implementation next year.

