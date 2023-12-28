Fruits for New Year: Prices to go up by Dec. 30, 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The prices of some fruits in Cebu City are expected to climb by P10 to P30 by the end of December 2023.

Today, Dec. 28, CDN Digital visited again Carbon Market to check the business operations of the fruit vendors, four days before the New Year.

Influx of buyers of fruits expected

To recall, yesterday, Dec. 27, some vendors said that their business was still slow as of yesterday but they also expected the influx of customers by today until Dec. 31.

Moreover, some vendors told CDN Digital today that beside the influx of customers, they would also increase the prices of their products on December 30 or 31.

The prime reason for this adjustment is the lack of supply to sell to more customers.

“Mas motaas (ang presyo) pa na siya…Wala naman na’y dunggo. Ang walay dunggo o walay abot anang panahona nga prutas mo mahal gyud na sila,” Jucy Mosqueda said.

(They will still go up (prices)…There will be no more ships to bring more supply. No more ships will dock with supplies of fruits or no more supplies of fruits at that time so the prices will go up.)

Mosqueda said that just like the grapes, if they received no additional supplies for it, from P200 per kilo, they would sell it by P280 to P300 per kilo.

The same reason was shared by other fruit vendors namely Jevielyn Medallo and Giovanni Daño.

Moreover, Mosqueda said that some fruits that would be increasing in prices would be those that came from Mindanao like watermelon, golden melon, grapes, and oranges to name some.

Prices of fruits

Here are the prices of some fruits in the Carbon Market as of Dec. 28. Take note that the prices of fruits vary from one stall to another:

Lanzones – P120-P140

Ponkan – P25/3pcs

Orange – P100/3pcs

Grapes – P200-P300/kilo

Apple – P30-P35/each

Mango – P130/kilo

Kiat-kiat – P70-P80/pack

Golden Melon – P200/3pcs

Watermelon – P40-50/kilo

Seedless watermelon – P60/kilo

Kiwi – P40/each

Pears – P25/each

Chico – P100/kilo

Melon – P100/kilo

Pineapple (large) – P50/kilo

Pineapple (small) – P100/3pcs

Guava – P100/kilo

Pomelo – P50-130 (depending on the size)

Chico – P80/kilo

