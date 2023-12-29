Malacañang declares Jan 2 (Tuesday) is not a holiday
MANILA, Philippines — There will be no holiday declaration for January 2 (Tuesday), said Malacañang on Friday.
Asked by reporters if Palace will have an additional holiday declaration, Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil said there was none.
“Wala po,” she said in a message to reporters.
(There is none).
January 1, a Monday, was previously declared by Palace as a holiday, the first one for 2024.
