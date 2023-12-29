NUSTAR’s “Roaring 2024” New Year’s Eve Countdown Bash

Step into opulence and vivacity at NUSTAR Resort and Casino‘s Roaring Twenties-inspired New Year’s Eve party. This extravagant affair promises a night filled with exuberance, transporting guests through time across two venues within the integrated resort.

For inquiries: NUSTAR Resort and Casino at (032) 888 8282 or [email protected].

Delightful Dining at The Boardwalk

Choose from three exclusive packages at The Boardwalk:

Media Noche buffet at Php1,900/head. Free-flowing sodas, chilled juices, Kawit signature iced tea, local beers, and house wine at Php2,900/head. Media Noche buffet and bottomless local beers, house wine, and selected cocktails at Php4,800/head.

Indulge from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. with a lavish Media Noche menu, featuring succulent roast lechon, flavorful mains, and a decadent dessert selection. Late-night food kiosks offer a variety of comfort food favorites from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Enjoy a cash bar with specialty beverages, and don’t miss thrilling raffle draws and the chance to win “Best Dressed.”

A Sumptuous Spread at Axis Bar

Celebrate at Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar from 5 p.m. with an extensive buffet at Php4,500++/head. Catch the live telecast of fireworks, groove to live music, and enter the “Best Dressed” competition.

Entertainment Extravaganza at the Boardwalk

NUSTAR promises an enthralling evening with live bands, dance performances, raffle draws, and a spectacular New Year’s Eve countdown featuring circus acts, fire dancers, and a fireworks and drone show. AMP Big Band and Revel Band will headline the festivities, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

Live Performances at Axis Sports and Entertainment Bar

The Southside Band, Afro-Latin dancers, and Afro-Latin DJs will set the stage on fire, adding to the electrifying atmosphere.

Holiday Flavors Aplenty

Explore holiday dining options at NUSTAR’s outlets. From Fili Café’s buffet dinners to afternoon tea at Fili Lobby Lounge, it’s a unique gastronomic journey every time.

The Essence of “Roaring 2024”

Inspired by the Roaring Twenties, NUSTAR’s countdown party encapsulates the spirit of the Jazz Age. Guests can come dressed in their finest vintage attire and be part of the most sensational New Year’s Eve celebration in town.

