New Year’s Eve fire hits residential area in Brgy. Apas

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter and CDN Digital Correspondent | December 31,2023 - 09:10 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire broke out in a residential area in Brgy. Apas, Cebu City at 5:57 a.m. on New Year’s eve, December 31, 2023.

According to the report by the Cebu City Fire Station, the fire responders arrived in the area at 6:04 a.m. to respond to the affected 500 square-meter establishment owned by a certain Vicente Condrado Sr. on 3rd Street of San Antonio Village in the said barangay.

The fire, believed to start in a room occupied by someone named ‘Dan,’ damaged the rooms within the establishment. At least seven of the 10 rooms were utilized or operational.

The building, a mix of light materials and concrete, suffered an estimated P1.5 million in damages. Dan’s room was located on the second floor which is made of light materials.

The blaze was reported at 6:04 a.m., controlled by 6:26 a.m., and declared out by 6:35 a.m.

Benj Sevilla, 23 and one of the occupants in the establishment, sustained first-degree burns on his back and left arm, with a one-inch foot laceration.

Although investigators couldn’t determine his room, there were no fatalities.

Seven structures were affected—four partially burned and three completely destroyed—displacing six families and 18 individuals, including nearby residents.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the fire’s cause.

“Compound man gud na sila then naa puy mga neighboring residents nga naapil,” Arceo said when asked how these families got affected.

“Amo pang sutaon kay wala poy tawo diha at that time [sa sunog] nga kwarto,” he added. /clorenciana

