Cebu City on high alert for New Year incidents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) and the Cebu City Fire Station (CFFO) are on high alert for New Year’s celebrations.

Harold Alcontin, CCDRRMO head, said that Mayor Mike Rama instructed both agencies to be at the forefront for New Year-related incidents. All Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) fire stations, along with barangay responders, are conducting roving operations throughout Cebu City.

Alcontin told CDN Digital on Sunday, Dec. 31, that the CCDRRMO also activated a command post or operation center at the mayor’s conference room.

“Adto nato didto tanan mag contact ang tanang barangay, tanang responders, tanang agencies nga mag monitor karon sa atoang umaabot nga bag-ong tuig,” he said.

The command post operates 24/7 until January 2, 2024, with an ambulance on standby for emergencies.

Risk of fire incidents

Meanwhile, senior fire officer 2 and information officer Wendell Villanueva of the CCFO earlier warned of an increased risk of fire incidents, particularly due to firecrackers.

The CCFO has initiated daily ‘Oplan Paalala Iwas Paputok’ operations in different barangays to raise awareness and provide fire safety tips.

On December 31, today, CCFO personnel will be roving around, advising citizens on safe fireworks practices. All of its substations are equipped with tools, including first aid kits, to assist potential victims. /clorenciana

with reports from Emmariel Ares

READ MORE: Over 15,000 fire cases recorded in 2023, says BFP

Cebu City sets sight on a fire-safe 2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP