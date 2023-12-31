Marcos calls for solidarity, optimism in New Year’s message

MANILA, Philippines — On New Year’s Eve, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos here and all over the world to welcome 2024 with optimism and help contribute to the nation’s future.

Marcos said that new beginnings also allow reflections of the past. He said he hoped that it would allow the country to move forward with the lessons learned.

“As we welcome 2024 with great optimism, I call upon every Filipino from every corner of the world to contribute to the future of our beloved motherland. Let us embody the spirit of solidarity through acts of kindness, volunteerism, and compassion, knowing that each of us is a catalyst for our country’s meaningful social transformation,” said Marcos in his New Year message.

The President said that he was delighted to begin the New Year.

“Let the dream of a revitalized Philippines—a Bagong Pilipinas—guide our every endeavor as we bring forth peace, progress, and prosperity for all,” he added.

