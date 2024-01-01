New Year’s Day shooting: Man having drinking spree shot dead in Carcar
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old man was killed while having a drinking spree to celebrate New Year in Centro, Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City at around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2023.
The victim was identified as Junde Sagarino Laugan, a resident of Sitio Kaawa of the barangay.
How shooting happened
In a report, Carcar Police Station said that the victim was having a drinking session with his friends to celebrate the New Year when his assailants arrived.
Two unidentified suspects riding an unknown motorcycle then appeared and shot the victim several times.
Carcar police probes shooting
The victim died after the New Year’s Day shooting while the suspects fled the area on their motorcycle.
Currently, the Carcar Police Station is still conducting an investigation on the motive of the crime.
