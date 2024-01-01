New Year’s Day accident: SUV slams into center island, 6 people injured in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An early morning, New Year’s Day road accident left six persons including a 12-yer-old boy injured after the car they were riding on crashed into a concrete barrier of the center island in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City.

Witnesses said that they heard a loud bang and when they went to check on what it was, they found an SUV that fell on its side and with a crushed front.

New Year’s Day accident eyewitness

Jesse Teves of Naga told CDN Digital that some of the victims suffered head injuries.

Teves said that he was waiting for a ride in the area to his home in Naga City when the accident happened.

Ares Tangayan, whose motorcycle was hit by debris when the SUV slammed into the central island, said that it was so sudden.

‘It was so sudden’

“Kalit ra man kaayo to. Pagtan-aw nako nagaso naman to ang sakyanan,” Tangayan told CDN Digital.

(It was so sudden. When I looked, smoke was already coming out of the vehicle.)

Tangayan was on the opposite lane or heading to Cebu City while the SUV was heading south from Cebu City.

He said that the victims slowly got out of the SUV, a Toyota Raize, which fell on its side and the last one a man, whom he believed was badly injured.

New Year’s Day accident victims

“Nanggawas ra man to sila sa sakyanan. Ang katapusan ato nila, mao ra tug maoy nagrabehan,” he said.

Traffic enforcers of City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority started clearing the debris so that the area would be safe for motorists.

Firefighters flush or spray the road of the accident site with water to clear the road of any object or slippery oils that might affect motorists passing the area.

