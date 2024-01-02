Bongbong Marcos: PH offers assistance to Japan after massive quake

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday offered assistance to Japan after it was struck by a massive earthquake on New Year’s Day.

At least eight people were killed in a magnitude 7.6 earthquake that triggered tsunamis in the Ishikawa region of Japan.

“We are in close collaboration with the Japanese government to secure the welfare of our kababayans, who thankfully remain unharmed. We have made the offer to assist in any way that we can,” said Marcos in an X post.

Marcos said that he was “deeply saddened to hear of the magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Japan on New Year’s Day.”

The President visited Japan in December for the Asean-Japan Summit, where bilateral environmental and Coast Guard agreements were signed.

“In the face of shared climate challenges within the Pacific Ring of Fire, we stand united with Japan and stay ready to provide support from the Philippines,” said Marcos.

