Cebu Daily Newscast: Japan earthquake toll hits 30 as rescuers race to find survivors

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

At least 30 people were killed after a powerful earthquake hit Japan on New Year’s Day, with rescue teams on Tuesday struggling to reach isolated areas where buildings had been toppled, roads wrecked and power cut to tens of thousands of homes.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, prompting residents in some coastal areas to flee to higher ground as tsunami waves hit Japan’s west coast, sweeping some cars and houses into the sea.

A 32-YEAR-old laborer, who tried to stop a group of young men from mauling his 18-year-old cousin, died after the group of at least 18 men turned to attack him instead.

This happened on at midnight on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at a fiesta benefit dance or a disco in Barangay Taba-ao in Tabogon town in northern Cebu.

Authorities identified the victim as Reynan Presillas of Sitio Danawan, Barangay Muabog, Tabogon town in northern Cebu.

Israel pulled tanks out of some Gaza City districts on Monday, residents said, as it announced plans to shift tactics and cut back on troop numbers, but fighting raged elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave along with intense bombardment.

Israel says the war in Gaza, which has reduced much of the territory to rubble, killing thousands and plunging its 2.3 million people into a humanitarian disaster, has many months to go.

Two fires broke out in the neighboring cities of Cebu and Mandaue on the second day of 2024.

One was reported injured while it caused damages amounting to P650,000, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

The first incident was reported in Sitio Lower Bonbonan located along A. Lopez Street in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City at 11:27 a.m. on Tuesday.

