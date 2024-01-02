Tabogon fiesta attack: Laborer mauled to death by 18 men

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 32-YEAR-old laborer, who tried to stop a group of young men from mauling his 18-year-old cousin, died after the group of at least 18 men turned to attack him instead.

This happened on at midnight on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at a fiesta benefit dance or a disco in Barangay Taba-ao in Tabogon town in northern Cebu.

Tabogon mauling victim

Authorities identified the victim as Reynan Presillas of Sitio Danawan, Barangay Muabog, Tabogon town in northern Cebu.

He left behind a live-in partner and two children aged 5 and 7.

The cousin of the victim, Carlo Pera, told CDN Digital in an interview that one of his attackers mistook him for allegedly disrespecting the former’s girlfriend.

“Nagtoo man god sila nga nagbinastos ko sa uyab sa usa atong nagkulata niya,” said Pera, who denied the allegations.

(They believed that I disrespected the girlfriend of one of those who attacked him.)

The boyfriend confronted him and that was when he was attacked, he fought back, but then the 17 companions of the boyfriend ganged up on him.

How Tabogon mauling happened

That was when Presillas, seeing his cousin, Pera, mauled, rushed in to help the latter and stop the mauling of his cousin.

What happened instead was the 18 men attacked Presillas instead. Presillas fought back but he was overwhelmed by the number of his attackers.

Presillas died due to the mauling.

Police arrived and arrested one of the attackers, who was identified as Joseph Lumapas.

8 Tabogon mauling suspects

Aside from that, police were also able to identify 8 of the attackers, who remained at large as of this posting.

The authorities also were trying to identify the other 9 unidentified assailants.

Tabogon Police were also set to file a homicide complaint against Suan for the death of Presillas.

The authorities also continued to pursue the other 8 identified at-large assailants.

Tabogon is a third class municipality of the Province of Cebu and is located 87 kilometers north of Cebu City.

